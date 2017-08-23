NDE to engage 10000 youths for dates, palm oil tree cultivation-DG – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
NDE to engage 10000 youths for dates, palm oil tree cultivation-DG
Vanguard
The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) says it will soon engage 10,000 youths to nurse two million dates and palm oil tree farming in the country. The Director-General of NDE, Dr Nasiru Argungu, disclosed this to the Newsmen on Wednesday in …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!