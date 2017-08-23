Pages Navigation Menu

NDE to engage 10000 youths for dates, palm oil tree cultivation-DG

Vanguard

NDE to engage 10000 youths for dates, palm oil tree cultivation-DG
Vanguard
The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) says it will soon engage 10,000 youths to nurse two million dates and palm oil tree farming in the country. The Director-General of NDE, Dr Nasiru Argungu, disclosed this to the Newsmen on Wednesday in …

