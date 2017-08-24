Pages Navigation Menu

NDLEA nabs suspects, recovers weapons

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said it had arrested two suspects in connection with drug-peddling in Jigawa. The Commander of the agency in the state, Mrs Josephine Obi, made the disclosure on Thursday in Dutse while briefing newsmen. She said that the command also recovered one locally-made double-barrel gun and some drugs from the suspects.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

