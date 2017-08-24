Pages Navigation Menu

UPDATE: Bobani ousted as deputy mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay – News24

News24

UPDATE: Bobani ousted as deputy mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay
News24
Port Elizabeth – The deputy mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay, Mongameli Bobani, has been ousted following a controversial vote of no confidence on Thursday. The motion was brought to council by Patriotic Alliance (PA) member Marlon Daniels and seconded …
60 councillors vote out Deputy Mayor Mongameli Bobani, but matter unresolvedRNews
Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor removed in no confidence voteEyewitness News
Legends join people's teamHerald live
The South African –AllAfrica.com –Business Day (registration) –eNCA
all 14 news articles »

