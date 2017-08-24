UPDATE: Bobani ousted as deputy mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay – News24
|
News24
|
UPDATE: Bobani ousted as deputy mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay
News24
Port Elizabeth – The deputy mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay, Mongameli Bobani, has been ousted following a controversial vote of no confidence on Thursday. The motion was brought to council by Patriotic Alliance (PA) member Marlon Daniels and seconded …
60 councillors vote out Deputy Mayor Mongameli Bobani, but matter unresolved
Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor removed in no confidence vote
Legends join people's team
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!