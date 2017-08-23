NEPZA, NCS to set committee on free trade zones
NIGERIA EXPORT Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) and the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Tuesday proposed to establish a committee to harmonise their operations for efficient operation of Free Zones scheme. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the organisations made the resolution when the NEPZA management, led by its Managing Director, Mr Emmanuel Jimi, […]
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!