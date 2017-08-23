Nestle to train youths on business skills

NIGERIAN Nestle has reiterated its commitment to support young people by boosting youth entrepreneurship and inspiring the talented ones through providing training and job opportunities. The company’s C o r p o r a t e Communications and Public Affairs Manager, Victoria Uwadoka, restated the commitment in a statement on Monday in Lagos, to uphold […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

