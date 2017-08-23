Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nestle to train youths on business skills

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

NIGERIAN Nestle has reiterated its commitment to support young people by boosting youth entrepreneurship and inspiring the talented ones through providing training and job opportunities. The company’s C o r p o r a t e Communications and Public Affairs Manager, Victoria Uwadoka, restated the commitment in a statement on Monday in Lagos, to uphold […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.