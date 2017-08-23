Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Netanyahu to Putin: Israel may act to curb Iran’s clout in Syria – New York Daily News

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in World | 0 comments


New York Daily News

Netanyahu to Putin: Israel may act to curb Iran's clout in Syria
New York Daily News
FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin visits the Nizhne-Bureiskaya hydroelectric power plant, near the village of Novobureisky in Amur region, Russia, August 3, 2017. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS. (Reuters). Reuters. REUTERS.
Israeli Premier Airs Concerns to Russia About Iran ExpansionU.S. News & World Report
'We Prevented Israel From Going to War': Outgoing Air Force Chief on Iran, Gaza and the Conflicts AheadHaaretz
Israel watches tag-team operation against ISIS nervouslyThe Jerusalem Post
Business Insider –Vanguard –RT –i24NEWS
all 133 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.