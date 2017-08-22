Pages Navigation Menu

Netherlands has swapped Visa Issuance in Nigeria with French & Belgian Missions – Official

The Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Nigeria, on Tuesday reminded Nigerians that it is no longer in the business of issuing them visas. The Embassy’s Charge d’ Affaires, Michel Deleen, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the Embassy had since 2013 swapped its visa issuance processes in Nigeria. Deleen […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

