New Music: Brymo – Do You Know Me?

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

In anticipation of his next album scheduled to drop March next year, Brymo has dropped a new single titled “Do You Know Me?“, a jazz infused afrobeat sound. The track was written & performed by Brymo and produced by Adey Omotade for Blackstar Productions. Get “Do You Know Me?” here Listen to a snippet below: […]

Hello. Add your message here.