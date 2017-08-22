New Music: Brymo – Do You Know Me?

In anticipation of his next album scheduled to drop March next year, Brymo has dropped a new single titled “Do You Know Me?“, a jazz infused afrobeat sound. The track was written & performed by Brymo and produced by Adey Omotade for Blackstar Productions. Get “Do You Know Me?” here Listen to a snippet below: […]

The post New Music: Brymo – Do You Know Me? appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

