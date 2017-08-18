Pages Navigation Menu

New Music: Damipe – Bros J

Posted on Aug 18, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Sensational Music artiste; Damipe (born Oluwadamipe Awolola) ups the ante with a perfect delivery on this brand new gospel number – “Bros J“, a song in appreciative of God’s unending mercies and kindness. The tracks was produced by Rhanis. Listen and Download below: Download

