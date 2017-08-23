Pages Navigation Menu

New Music: Dammy Krane – Prayer

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Usual Suspekt Dammy Krane drops this new tune titled “Prayer“, which he claims to have written while locked up in the US on charges of credit card fraud. The track was produced by Spellz. Listen and Download below: Download

The post New Music: Dammy Krane – Prayer appeared first on BellaNaija.

