New Music: Dammy Krane – Prayer

Usual Suspekt Dammy Krane drops this new tune titled “Prayer“, which he claims to have written while locked up in the US on charges of credit card fraud. The track was produced by Spellz. Listen and Download below: Download

The post New Music: Dammy Krane – Prayer appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

