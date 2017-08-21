Pages Navigation Menu

New Music: Danagog – FFF 4 (Bebe Mixtape) + Carry Go feat. Dremo x Mayorkun

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Danagog’s FFF 4 mixtape has arrived with four covers and a video for “Bebe” (a single released previously). He keeps it short and jiggy. The project features Dremo, Mayorkun & Ichaba. This would serve as a “warm up” for the much talked about single “Bambiala” feat Mayorkun and Davido produced by Fresh. Listen and Download […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

