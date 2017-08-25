Pages Navigation Menu

New Music: GospelOnDeBeatz feat. Tekno & Patoranking – Sauce

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Celebrated producer GospelOnDeBeatz attacks with a new single titled “Sauce“. The fiery track which features afro-pop star Tekno and afro-dancehall Patoranking is expected to be housed on Gospel’s forthcoming extended play. The rich track was produced by GospelOnDeBeatz with trumpets played by Kwitee, and saxophone by Tosin Oni while Mixed & Mastered by MillaMix. Listen […]

