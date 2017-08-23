New Music: Immaculate Dache – Obiyekum

Immaculate Dache releases “Obiyekum“, her 1st single off her new label Dache Entertainment. Produced by the extremely talented Tee-Y Mix, “Obiyekum” also comes with a lyric video, and is her 2nd release in 2017, following the romantic sweet-sounding “Love Affair”. She says about the song: As an artist, when I create music that I connect […]

The post New Music: Immaculate Dache – Obiyekum appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

