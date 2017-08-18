New Music: Jaywon feat. Twist Da Fireman – Jomi Joromi
Next World Music presents Jaywon’s newest record titled “Jomi Joromi“ which features label mate, Twist Da Fireman. Listen and Download below: Download
The post New Music: Jaywon feat. Twist Da Fireman – Jomi Joromi appeared first on BellaNaija.
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
