New Music: Roger Lino – Gimme Love

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Chukwudike Rogers Wisdom popularly known as Roger Lino is a Nigerian Afropop artiste, the latest addition to the Made Men Music Group. Here’s his debut single – “Gimme Love“; Produced by Da Genius and mixed & mastered by Culture. Listen and Download below: Download

