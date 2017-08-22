New Music: Roger Lino – Gimme Love

Chukwudike Rogers Wisdom popularly known as Roger Lino is a Nigerian Afropop artiste, the latest addition to the Made Men Music Group. Here’s his debut single – “Gimme Love“; Produced by Da Genius and mixed & mastered by Culture. Listen and Download below: Download

