New Music: Skuki – Forkanizer
Over The Top Entertainment hit makers Vava Voom and Peeshaun, collectively known as Skuki debuts a new record today titled “Forkanizer“. The song was produced by highly rated beat-smith – DJ Mo (same producer of “Sisi Eko” and “Pass The Agbara”). Listen and Download below: Download
