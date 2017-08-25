New Music: Stereo – Man Like Me

New signee to South African based Kings Empire Records, Stereo teams up with his long time friend and producer– Otee Beatz on this groovy, grime Tune which he titled – “Man Like Me“. Listen below:

The post New Music: Stereo – Man Like Me appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

