New Music + Video: Di’Ja – Oh Radio (Alternate & House Versions)

Mavin Records diva Di’Ja has dropped a new single titled “Oh Radio“. She releases two versions of the song; an alternate version and a house version. Both versions were produced by Altims and have accompanying visuals shot by Paul Gambit for Kurleva Productions. Listen, Download and Watch the videos below: Alternate Version Download House Version […]

The post New Music + Video: Di’Ja – Oh Radio (Alternate & House Versions) appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

