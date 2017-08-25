Pages Navigation Menu

New Music + Video: DJ Consequence feat. Mayorkun – Blow The Whistle

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Superstar disc jockey DJ Consequence links up DMW pop star Mayorkun for his fresh single christened “Blow The Whistle“. The DJ who just kicked off his a weekly event at Cova Lounge, Lagos tagged “Vibes Wednesdays“; enlisted the production services of hit producer Spellz to create a mid-tempo afro-pop banger which arrives with a music […]

