New Photos Of Tonto Dikeh Slaying

Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh looks totally flawless in the latest photos she released on social media. Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has shared beautiful makeup photos of herself on her social media page. The mother-of-one smiled to the camera as she continues to recover from her crashed marriage to Olakunle Churchill. She wrote: “I am a content,sent …

The post New Photos Of Tonto Dikeh Slaying appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

