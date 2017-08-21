New Vasco luggage line means to make your travels less tedious

Vasco and its new smart packing line of luggage wants to help you pack more efficiently, and by extension, just pack … more. With seven different bags and packing cubes to offer, Vasco can make any trip easier.

The post New Vasco luggage line means to make your travels less tedious appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

