New Video: Ruby Gyang – Kale Ni

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Chocolate City diva Ruby Gyang, releases the breathtaking, highly anticipated video to “Kale Ni” her latest single, released in June 2017. The video shot by the super creative and talented U.A Images, captures Ruby showing her inner Queen Sarauniya Ruby. He blends retro with Afro themes to create this amazing and entertaining visual. Watch the […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

