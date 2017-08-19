New Video: Skiibii – Moon & Back

Sequel to his last hit single “London” which featured Mavin star Reekado Banks , Skiibii makes a quick return with another banging sweet tune ‘Moon & Back‘. The track was produced by Mystro with beautiful visuals shot in New York by Director EAD to go with it . Get “Moon & Back” here Watch the video […]

The post New Video: Skiibii – Moon & Back appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

