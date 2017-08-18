New Video: Soma – Liquor

Ariiyatickets.com recording artist Soma is here with the video for his hit track titled “Liquor”. In the video for “Liquor“, Soma shows us that there is more to him than just a tall physique and a fine face by creating an awesome record. The video was nicely directed by MattMax. Hit Play below!

The post New Video: Soma – Liquor appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

