New Video: Yemi Alade – Knack Am
BellaNaija
New Video: Yemi Alade – Knack Am
BellaNaija
Africa's championing diva Yemi Alade is working towards the release of her third studio album titled “Black Magic“; this October following the massive success of her debut and sophomore offerings “King of Queens” and “Mama Africa“. To push the magical …
