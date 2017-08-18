Newcastle Looking To Sell Players Before Making New Signings, Says Rafa Benitez

Rafa Benitez says Newcastle must trim their squad if they are to make further signings before the transfer deadline.

Speaking at his press conference before the weekend, Benitez said: “Obviously we have a lot of players we have to move out if we want to move [players] in. It depends on how many we can move in one direction.

“We have to wait and see if this work behind the scenes is good. If we can move players out it will be easier to bring players in. My focus now is to win on Sunday, to get three points and little by little to see where we are.”

Rafa Benitez agreed to stay on after a May meeting with owner Mike Ashley, who promised the manager “every last penny that the club generates through promotion, player sales and other means in order to build for next season”.

Benitez was repeatedly asked to comment on Ashley’s interview but would not be drawn, saying only: “I don’t think it will change anything what I think about him saying this or that.”

The Spaniard also claimed Newcastle supporters would understand reduced ambition for the season ahead, saying: “The fans have experience.

“They know what is going on and they know how difficult it will be to achieve what we expected in the beginning.”

