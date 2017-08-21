Neymar Attacks Barcelona, Says ‘There Are Directors That Shouldn’t Be There’

Neymar has criticised the Barcelona board of directors after scoring on his home PSG debut following his world record move.

The Brazilian left the Nou Camp in a shock £198million move earlier this month, despite signing a contract extension last year and the best efforts of the club and his team mates.

Now he has said Barca will not be competitive on the European stage unless changes are made at the top, and said the current situation makes him sad.

Neymar said in the post-match press conference: ‘When I arrived, everything started well, but at Barcelona, there are directors that shouldn’t be there. I’m very sad with them.

‘I had four very happy years there, but Barca deserve much better. I have a lot of friends there. I hope things get better for Barca and that they go back to being a team that can compete.’

Barcelona are still trying to tie their biggest star, Lionel Messi, to a new contract – despite announcing he had signed in July – with the current deal set to end next summer.

They are attempting to complete deals for Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele as they try to replace Neymar, while former Tottenham Hotspur flop Paulinho has been brought in from the Chinese Super League.

Neymar meanwhile made a stellar start to life in Paris, scoring twice as they thrashed Toulouse 6-2 to stay top of Ligue 1 on goal difference.

