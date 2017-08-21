Neymar Blast Barcelona Board

Neymar has hit out at Barcelona‘s directors, believing that the Blaugrana “deserve much better”.

Neymar left the Camp Nou for Paris Saint-Germain earlier this month for a world record fee of £198m

After PSG’s 6-2 win over Toulouse on Sunday, in which Neymar scored a brace, he suggested that discontent with the Barca board was one of the reasons for his departure.

He told reporters at the Parc des Princes: “I don’t have anything to say to the Barcelona board… well, actually I have something to say. That I am disappointed with them.

“I spent four years there and was very happy. I began happy, spent four years happy and left happy. But not with them.

“For me, they shouldn’t be in charge of Barca. Barca deserve much better, and everyone knows this.”

