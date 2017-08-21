Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Neymar embarrasses an entire team, shows why PSG paid €222 million for him – SB Nation

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


SB Nation

Neymar embarrasses an entire team, shows why PSG paid €222 million for him
SB Nation
Neymar played his first home game for Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday, and he was intent on showing off. Poor Toulouse didn't know what they were in for. Just watch as Neymar destroys an entire defense, capping off PSG's 6-2 win with the goal of his life:.

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.