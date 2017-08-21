Neymar embarrasses an entire team, shows why PSG paid €222 million for him – SB Nation
Neymar embarrasses an entire team, shows why PSG paid €222 million for him
Neymar played his first home game for Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday, and he was intent on showing off. Poor Toulouse didn't know what they were in for. Just watch as Neymar destroys an entire defense, capping off PSG's 6-2 win with the goal of his life:.
