Neymar scores on home PSG debut

World-record signing Neymar marked his home debut for Paris Saint-Germain with a goal in their Ligue 1 match with Toulouse at the Parc des Princes on Sunday.

The Brazilian, who scored on his debut last week at Guingamp, tapped in to equalise for Unai Emery’s men on the half-hour mark after Max Gradel’s early opener for Toulouse, before Adrien Rabiot quickly completed the turnaround to make it 2-1.

PSG paid 222 million euros ($261m) to bring the 25-year-old to France from Barcelona earlier this month.

The post Neymar scores on home PSG debut appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

