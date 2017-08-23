NFF begins interviews of coaches for national teams

The football federation is shopping for competent hands to handle National U-23 team in both the male and female categories.

Others include the U-17 male and female teams, as well as U-20 male team only.

As at the time of this report, Mr Chris Green, the Chairman of NFF Technical and Development Committee and his members were still interviewing the aspirants.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Finidi George, Nduka Ugbade, Kennedy Boboye of Plateau United, Abdul Maikaba of Akwa United, Gbenga Ogunbote of Enyimba are the notable names on the list.

The NFF had earlier appointed Christopher Danjuma and others to handle the National Women U-20 team.

Those appointed to assist Danjuma were Wemimo Mathew (first Assistant coach), Mansur Abdullahi (Second Assistant coach) as well as Abdul-lateef Yusuf (Goalkeeper Trainer).