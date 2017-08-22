NFF begins interviews of coaches for national teams

Abuja – The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Tuesday began interview of 59 shortlisted coaches contending for various coaching positions in the national teams.

The football federation is shopping for competent hands to handle National U-23 team in both the male and female categories.

Others include the U-17 male and female teams, as well as U-20 male team only.

As at the time of this report, Mr Chris Green, the Chairman of NFF Technical and Development Committee and his members were still interviewing the aspirants.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Finidi George, Nduka Ugbade, Kennedy Boboye of Plateau United, Abdul Maikaba of Akwa United, Gbenga Ogunbote of Enyimba are the notable names on the list.

The NFF had earlier appointed Christopher Danjuma and others to handle the National Women U-20 team.

Those appointed to assist Danjuma were Wemimo Mathew (first Assistant coach), Mansur Abdullahi (Second Assistant coach) as well as Abdul-lateef Yusuf (Goalkeeper Trainer). (NAN

The post NFF begins interviews of coaches for national teams appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

