NFF interviews coaches for national teams

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Tuesday began interview of 59 shortlisted coaches contending for various coaching positions in the national teams. The football federation is shopping for competent hands to handle National U-23 team in both the male and female categories. Others include the U-17 male and female teams, as well as U-20 male team only.

