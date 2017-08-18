Ngige tasks minister of State for Labour on 2018 budget

Sen. Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment on Friday told Prof. Stephen Ocheni, the new Labour Minister of State, that the Ministry would rely on his experience to improve and deliver on its 2018 budget. A statement signed by Mr Samuel Olowokere, Deputy Director Press, noted that Ngige stated this during the assumption of…

The post Ngige tasks minister of State for Labour on 2018 budget appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

