Ngong’ dump site to relocated as Government bans plastic bags – The Standard

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments

Ngong' dump site to relocated as Government bans plastic bags
The Standard
Kajiado Governor Joseph Ole Lenku has welcomed a move to ban plastic bags saying they contributed 90 per cent of environmental pollution in the county. Mr Lenku said the ban on polythene which takes effect on Monday would be a relief to the county's …

