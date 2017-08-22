Pages Navigation Menu

NGSG spends N3bn to rehabilitate 9 schools

Posted on Aug 22, 2017

The Niger State Government says it has spent N3 billion to rehabilitate nine secondary schools under the first phase of its Whole School Development Approach Programme. Hajiya Fatima Madugu, Commissioner for Education, who disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Minna, said that three schools were selected…

