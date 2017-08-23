Pages Navigation Menu

Nicki Minaj & Blac Chyna feature in Yo Gotti’s New Music Video “Rake It Up”

Posted on Aug 23, 2017

After spending weeks tantalizing fans with snippets from his scintillating video for “Rake It Up,” Yo Gotti has unveiled the visuals in full on TIDAL. Although the club anthem features a sea of bodacious women showcasing their curves all while trying to rake up $100 bills, it’s Nicki Minaj who steals the show as she engages in a […]

