Nicky Minaj Cancels Video Dropping, Ask Ladies To Read Instead Of Twerking

Fans all over the world are still baffled at Nicky’s tweet earlier today. The American rapper, Nicky Minaj, baffled followers she tweeted that the long waiting Video of one of the songs she was featured in will cease to be released and she stated down her reason which followers finds out hard to chew. Source: …

The post Nicky Minaj Cancels Video Dropping, Ask Ladies To Read Instead Of Twerking appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

