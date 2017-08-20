Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nicky Minaj Cancels Video Dropping, Ask Ladies To Read Instead Of Twerking

Posted on Aug 20, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Fans all over the world are still baffled at Nicky’s tweet earlier today. The American rapper, Nicky Minaj, baffled followers she tweeted that the long waiting Video of one of the songs she was featured in will cease to be released and she stated down her reason which followers finds out hard to chew. Source: …

The post Nicky Minaj Cancels Video Dropping, Ask Ladies To Read Instead Of Twerking appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.