Nig vs Cam: Cameroon ‘ll fight to the finish – Eguavoen

By Jacob Ajom

Former Super Eagles coach, Austin Eguavoen is certain Nigeria’s opponents in the September 1 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier, Cameroon will not go down easily in Uyo, even as he believes the Eagles will soar over their guests.

Eguavoen who spoke with Sports Vanguard at the Greensprings Schools, Ajah where he is heading a technical crew in charge of the 2017 Camp GTBank said, “I am sure the Eagles will win the match in Uyo. We have all played against Cameroon before. Results can swing and there is this element of luck. But I must warn, we must not drop points at home. If we win, we will be a pole position to qualify for the World Cup, which is enough motivation for our players. Our players will not want to toy with the opportunity to go to the World Cup.

“The World Cup is a stage where a player’s profile rises, his market value is enhanced and these boys (Eagles) have shown hunger and thirst for World Cup glory.”

He reasoned that pressure is on the Cameroonians who are down the ladder (second behind Nigeria) with four points difference will fight to the end.

“Their strength lies in the physical aspect of the game because they are physical in all departments. They are down and will want to come out and attack in order to get a respectable result. But they will respect us because if they show no respect for the Eagles they will pay dearly for that. “Cameroon will come out to play because I know their coach, Hugo Broos back in my playing days in Belgium. He too knows most of us including late Keshi, Oliseh among others. He once handled Club Brugge, where Amokachi once played for. Hugo likes attacking football and we all saw it during the Africa Cup of Nations and the FIFA Confederations Cup,” Eguavoen said.

