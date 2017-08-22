Nig vs Cam: Cameroon striker fires warning shot

Cameroon star Vincent Aboubakar is firing on all cylinders ahead of the 2018 World Cup qualifier between his national team and the Super Eagles at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.

Super Eagles defenders will have to be at their best as the Porto striker who fired a hat-trick on Sunday against Moreirense is now the leading scorer in the Portuguese Primeira Liga. His hat-trick on Sunday took his league tally for the season to four goals.

According to sports daily O Jogo, Manchester United, Manchester City and Arsenal scouts were among the 46,509 spectators at the Estádio Do Dragão.

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Porto’s Algeria international Yacine Brahimi this summer, while Manchester United and City have monitored his progress in the past.

Juventus, two French and two Spanish clubs also sent their scouts to monitor the game between Porto and Moreirense.

The post Nig vs Cam: Cameroon striker fires warning shot appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

