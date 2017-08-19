Niger Delta group backs Obasanjo, says nothing to restructure in Nigeria

South South Reawakening Group (SSRG), a body of professionals in the Niger Delta, has backed the position of former President Olusegun Obasanjo that Nigeria does not need political restructuring. The group maintained that Nigeria’s problem had nothing to do with restructuring but bad governance by the political leaders. Convener of SSRG, Joseph Ambakederemo, noted that […]

Niger Delta group backs Obasanjo, says nothing to restructure in Nigeria

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

