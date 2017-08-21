Niger parents accuse state of diverting children’s WASSCE fees – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Niger parents accuse state of diverting children's WASSCE fees
The Punch
There are indications that parents of over 15,000 candidates who sat for this year's West African Senior School Certificate Examination in Niger State may be planning a showdown with the state government over government's failure to remit the students' …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!