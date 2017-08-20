Nigeria Approves Special Courts For Hate Speech, Terrorism And Kidnapping

The Judicial and executive arms of the federal and state governments have agreed to designate special courts for the purposes of prosecuting purveyors of hate speeches as well as suspected terrorists and kidnappers.

This is contained in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja by the Senior Special Assistant to the Vice-President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Laolu Akande,

According to Mr Akande, the decision was reached at a one-day National Security Retreat organised by the National Economic Council on Thursday.

The council – chaired by the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo – had the 36 states governors, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria as members.

Akande said the retreat discussed concerns about the delay in the nation’s criminal justice system and NEC members concluded that prompt action by law enforcement agencies was imperative.

In arriving at special courts for purveyors of hate speeches as well as suspected terrorists and kidnappers, he said it was resolved that the Federal Government would help states to develop a template for such courts.

He said, “NEC members urged prompt action in the arrest and prosecution of perpetrators of terrorist acts, kidnapping and purveyors of hate speeches. “To facilitate this, the designation of special courts was also advocated and the consensus was that judicial and executive arms of the Federal and state governments will be working together to establish such courts. “The Federal Government will also be helping states develop a template on how such special courts would be established and managed.”

The post Nigeria Approves Special Courts For Hate Speech, Terrorism And Kidnapping appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

