Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria can earn $120m yearly from honey – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Guardian

Nigeria can earn $120m yearly from honey
The Nation Newspaper
An technical expert at Interministeral Committee on Honey Production, Bee Health and Pollination Services in Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, David Musa, spoke at an event marking the World Honey Bee Day. Musa urged the …
Nigeria can earn $120 million yearly from honey-bee production, say expertsGuardian (blog)

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.