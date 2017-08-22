Nigeria, China to tackle importation of substandards products to Nigeria. – The Nation Newspaper
Nigeria, China to tackle importation of substandards products to Nigeria.
The China and Nigeria have agreed to put in place measures to tackle importation of substandard products into the country. President of China and Nigeria Chamber of Commerce (CCCN), Mr Ye Shuijin, made the disclosure Tuesday, while speaking with …
