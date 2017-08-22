Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria College of Aviation Technology Announces Resumption Date

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

The management of the  Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, Zaria has finally unveiled the much awaited resumption date for returning students for the 2017/2018 academic session. The students should take note of the resumption date which has been fixed to be on Tuesday 5th September, 2017. Classes will begin on Wednesday 6th September, 2017. Newly …

