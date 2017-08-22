Nigeria College of Aviation Technology Announces Resumption Date

The management of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, Zaria has finally unveiled the much awaited resumption date for returning students for the 2017/2018 academic session. The students should take note of the resumption date which has been fixed to be on Tuesday 5th September, 2017. Classes will begin on Wednesday 6th September, 2017. Newly …

The post Nigeria College of Aviation Technology Announces Resumption Date appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

