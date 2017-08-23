Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria donates Relief Materials, $1m, to Sierra Leone

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Nigeria has donated 315 tonnes of relief materials and $1m cash to Sierra Leone to help alleviate the suffering of people affected by flood and mudslide in the country. Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama made the presentation to his Sierra Leonean counterpart, Samura Koroma, in Freetown on Tuesday. The relief items included bags of rice, […]

The post Nigeria donates Relief Materials, $1m, to Sierra Leone appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.