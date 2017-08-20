Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria gets right to host Africa Wrestling Championship in 2018

Posted on Aug 20, 2017

Nigeria has won the hosting right for the 2018 Senior, Junior and Cadet African Wrestling Championships 42 years after the competition was instituted. The President, Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF), Daniel Igali, made the disclosure to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos after the wrestling world body gave approval at its meeting in Paris, France. Nigeria and Tunisia had bid to host the 2018 Africa Wrestling Championships.

