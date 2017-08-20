Nigeria gets right to host Africa Wrestling Championship in 2018

Nigeria has won the hosting right for the 2018 Senior, Junior and Cadet African Wrestling Championships 42 years after the competition was instituted. The President, Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF), Daniel Igali, made the disclosure to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos after the wrestling world body gave approval at its meeting in Paris, France. Nigeria and Tunisia had bid to host the 2018 Africa Wrestling Championships.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

