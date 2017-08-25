Nigeria: Green House Gas Emissions – Nimasa to Axe Highly Exposed Ships From Nigerian Ports – AllAfrica.com
|
Nigeria: Green House Gas Emissions – Nimasa to Axe Highly Exposed Ships From Nigerian Ports
AllAfrica.com
In a bid to ensure that ships plying the Nigerian waters comply with international standards, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) plans to monitor and control green house gas (GHG) emissions from shipping in line with the …
