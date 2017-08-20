Nigeria has no alternative to President Buhari now—NUPENG
The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), on Sunday said the jubilation that followed the arrival of President Muhammadu Buhari was an indication that the country had no alternation to him now. Alhaji Tokunbo Korodo, the Chairman, South-West Chapter of the union told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that…
The post Nigeria has no alternative to President Buhari now—NUPENG appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!